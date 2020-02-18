Chelsea receive major injury boost ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Chelsea have been on the end of bad luck regarding injuries this season and in particular in recent weeks.

Frank Lampard has had to contend with copious amounts of injuries, however the list is growing.

Ahead of their Tottenham clash on Saturday, Lampard has ruled out Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and N'Golo Kante. Whilst Tammy Abraham is a 'maybe' to face Spurs.

The stakes are high for the London derby at the weekend - the winner will see themselves placed in the top-four, whilst the other will have to occupy a spot outside of the Champions League places.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard slams the use of VAR after controversial calls.

----------

But Chelsea have received a boost ahead of the clash after Spurs boss confirmed forward Heung-min Son is set to miss the rest of the season.

"In terms of how long I'm going to miss him, Simon [Tottenham's head of communications] found a very nice way to write the statement but if I was to write the statement, I'd write different energy. You can understand what I mean. So we'll miss him, according to Simon, for a number of weeks," Mourinho said.

The Spurs forward will undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm, which was picked up in their victory against Aston Villa.

Spurs are now without Son and Harry Kane for the trip to Stamford Bridge, and Mourinho was asked who would start upfront for the visitors.

"[Troy] Parrott is not ready, [Ryan] Sessegnon is not a striker."

Albeit an injury for a player, Frank Lampard will welcome the news which will see Spurs arrive at Stamford Bridge without one of their biggest assets.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube