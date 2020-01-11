Absolute Chelsea
HIGHLIGHTS: Callum Hudson-Odoi bags first Premier League goal as Chelsea see off Burnley at Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi's goals were enough for Chelsea to claim all three points against Burnley in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side secured their first league double over Burnley since the 2009/10 season on Saturday with a convincing performance, which saw no substitutions made by Frank Lampard.

Jorginho scored from the penalty spot, whilst a header and a tap-in from Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi respectively saw off the visitors.

Here's the highlights from Chelsea's win against Sean Dyche's Burnley:

----------

GOAL! CHELSEA 1-0 BURNLEY [JORGINHO 27' PEN]

Chelsea had Matthew Lowton to thank for their opener. A clumsy foul on Willian inside the box, handed the Blues a penalty midway through the half. 

Jorginho cooly stepped up, and sent Nick Pope the wrong way, tucking it to the right of the goal.

The Italian has now scored all six of his penalties in the Frank Lampard era.

----------

GOAL! CHELSEA 2-0 BURNLEY [ABRAHAM 38']

Tammy Abraham could have had a handful against Burnley, but he did manage to put one of his efforts at goal away. 

A sublime cross from Reece James from the byline, Abraham headed past Nick Pope to double Frank Lampard's side lead.

That was his 15th goal in all competitions for Chelsea already this season.

----------

GOAL! CHELSEA 3-0 BURNLEY [HUDSON-ODOI 49']

Callum Hudson-Odoi ended his 26 game wait for a goal in the Premier League against the Clarets. 

Within five minutes of the second-half, the 19-year-old met Cesar Azpilicueta's cross at the back post, and tapped in to seal the points for Chelsea.

----------

Chelsea next travel north to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

----------

