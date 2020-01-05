HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea cruise into FA Cup Fourth Round with win over Nottingham Forest

Frank Lampard's Chelsea cruised into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup following a comprehensive win over Nottingham Forest side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley got on the scoresheet for the Blues in the first-half to send Chelsea on their way into the next round.

Here's the highlights of the action at Stamford Bridge:

----------

GOAL! CHELSEA 1-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST [HUDSON-ODOI 6']

Callum Hudson-Odoi put Chelsea ahead after six minutes at Stamford Bridge after Pedro and Michy Batshuayi's one-two on the edge of the area.

The 19-year-old cut inside from the right side and fired it past Jordan Smith at the near post to give Frank Lampard's side an early lead at Stamford Bridge.

It was Hudson-Odoi's first goal since September 2019 when he scored against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup,

----------

GOAL! CHELSEA 2-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST [BARKLEY 33']

Callum Hudson-Odoi was in the thick of it once again for Chelsea's second goal of the afternoon just after the half hour mark at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old's shot was parried by Jordan Smith and it fell to the feet of Ross Barkley. He tapped it home into an empty net to make it Chelsea two, Nottingham Forest nil.

That was the 26-year-old's second goal of the season after he was given a rare start by Frank Lampard.

----------

Chelsea will be in the draw for the FA Cup Fourth Round where they will find out their next opponents, and that takes place on Monday evening.

----------

