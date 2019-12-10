Absolute Chelsea
HIGHLIGHTS: Goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta secure last-16 progression in Champions League for Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea head into the knockout stages of the Champions League after first-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta secured all three points in West London. 

Frank Lampard's side needed to claim victory, particularly after Valencia narrowly beat Ajax in the other game in Group H, and they produced when it mattered. 

A tap-in from Tammy Abraham and a header from a corner from captain Cesar Azpilicueta sent the Blues on their way on a wet evening in West London.

Despite a nervy end following former Blue Loic Remy's goal with 12 minutes to go, Chelsea held on to claim second spot to head into the last-16 of the Champions League. 

----------

GOAL! CHELSEA 1-0 LOSC LILLE [ABRAHAM 19']

Chelsea's no.9 Tammy Abraham has been consistently scoring goals this season, and he did once again against Lille to grab the Blues' opener. 

Christian Pulisic ran at the French side's defence, and played in Willian who took it to the byline. The Brazilian cut it back for Tammy Abraham, who tapped it home into an empty net to give Chelsea a lead early in the first-half.

----------

GOAL! CHELSEA 2-0 LOSC LILLE [AZPILICUETA 35']

Needing a second goal to take the pressure off, a goal from a set-piece would have been extremely unlikely if go by Chelsea's track record from set-pieces this season.

But Cesar Azpilicueta defied that track record, and nodded home ten minutes from half-time, as he met Emerson's delivery. 

----------

GOAL! CHELSEA 2-1 LOSC LILLE [REMY 78']

Former Blue Loic Remy gave Chelsea a nervy 15 minutes at the end after he smashed an effort in off the woodwork to pull Lille back into the Champions League fixture. 

Araujo came down the left-flank and drilled it back to find the Frenchman who powered it past Kepa Arrizabalaga, via the crossbar, to make it 2-1 on the 78 minute mark.

----------

Frank Lampard's side are joined in the last-16 by Valencia after they beat Ajax in Amsterdam to secure top spot in Group H.

The draw for the last-16 will take place on Monday.

----------

