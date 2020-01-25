Highlights: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori got on the scoresheet to send Chelsea into the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Goals in either side of the half from the Blues duo respectively, spared the Blues' blushes after a late fightback from Hull.

Here all the all-important highlights from the FA Cup clash:

----------

GOAL! HULL CITY 0-1 CHELSEA [BATSHUAYI 6']

The Belgian was given the nod after Tammy Abraham was ruled out through injury, and Batshuayi rewarded Frank Lampard with a goal inside six minutes.

Mateo Kovacic played a brilliant pass which found Cesar Azpilicueta, and the Spaniard's cross spilled out in the box, which Michy Batshuayi tucked away, via a deflection.

Batshuayi has now been directly involved in 18 goals in his 18 domestic cup starts for Chelsea and Crystal Palace combined.

----------

GOAL! HULL CITY 0-2 CHELSEA [TOMORI 63']

Hull City were pushing for an equaliser, but Chelsea punished the hosts and doubled their lead just after the hour mark.

Mason Mount was cynically fouled, and Ross Barkley delivered the resulting free-kick into the box and Fikayo Tomori was there to head home.

----------

GOAL! HULL CITY 1-2 CHELSEA [GROSICKI 78']

The hosts pulled one back through a set-piece, and extremely poor defending from Mateo Kovacic.

Kamil Grosicki struck his free-kick which deflected off of Mateo Kovacic in the Chelsea wall, after he pulled out, and it caught Willy Caballero off guard as it flew into the far corner.

----------

The draw for the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup takes place on Monday evening.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube