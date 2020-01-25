Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Highlights: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Matt Debono

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori got on the scoresheet to send Chelsea into the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Goals in either side of the half from the Blues duo respectively, spared the Blues' blushes after a late fightback from Hull.

Here all the all-important highlights from the FA Cup clash:

----------

GOAL! HULL CITY 0-1 CHELSEA [BATSHUAYI 6']

The Belgian was given the nod after Tammy Abraham was ruled out through injury, and Batshuayi rewarded Frank Lampard with a goal inside six minutes.

Mateo Kovacic played a brilliant pass which found Cesar Azpilicueta, and the Spaniard's cross spilled out in the box, which Michy Batshuayi tucked away, via a deflection.

Batshuayi has now been directly involved in 18 goals in his 18 domestic cup starts for Chelsea and Crystal Palace combined. 

----------

GOAL! HULL CITY 0-2 CHELSEA [TOMORI 63']

Hull City were pushing for an equaliser, but Chelsea punished the hosts and doubled their lead just after the hour mark. 

Mason Mount was cynically fouled, and Ross Barkley delivered the resulting free-kick into the box and Fikayo Tomori was there to head home.

----------

GOAL! HULL CITY 1-2 CHELSEA [GROSICKI 78']

The hosts pulled one back through a set-piece, and extremely poor defending from Mateo Kovacic.

Kamil Grosicki struck his free-kick which deflected off of Mateo Kovacic in the Chelsea wall, after he pulled out, and it caught Willy Caballero off guard as it flew into the far corner. 

----------

The draw for the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup takes place on Monday evening.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jammyk
jammyk

You can watch it with brve browser only, so here it is, works like a charm

Video137263 – Directory
Video137263 – Directory
brave.directory

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea sealed their spot into the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Championship side Hull City.

Matt Debono

by

jammyk

Reaction: Chelsea fans react to the Blues' starting XI against Hull City

Frank Lampard has come underfire for his team selection which will start against Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Hull City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Hull City play host to Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and the team news has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Shirt deal with Three UK is a 'big deal' for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has reacted to the announcement of Chelsea's new deal with Three UK, which will see the mobile provider sponsor the Blues' shirts.

Matt Debono

Gallery: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of FA Cup tie against Hull City

Chelsea travel north to face Championship side Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea training following Achilles injury

Frank Lampard saw Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek return to full-training at Cobham on Friday with the rest of the Blues squad.

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga dropped: Willy Caballero to start for Chelsea against Hull City in FA Cup

Frank Lampard has confirmed Willy Caballero will start ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea against Hull City in the FA Cup 4th round.

Matt Debono

Injury Update: Frank Lampard confirms Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured ankle, but return 'not clear'

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured his ankle after the forward was carried off at full-time against Arsenal in midweek.

Matt Debono

"It’s almost incomprehensible how badly the club has been run." https://www.si.com/soccer/2020/01/23/manchester-united-problems-decisions-solskjaer-woodward-glazer

Scott Kennedy

Report: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Arsenal in the Premier League, despite playing the game with an extra man for 70 minutes following David Luiz's sending off.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono