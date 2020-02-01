Absolute Chelsea
Highlights: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea could only claim a point against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium. 

The draw keep Leicester and Chelsea in third and fourth respectively, but could see their gaps closed down if rivals take advantage this weekend. 

There we zero goals in the first-half, but four in the second-half ensured for an entertaining affair in the Midlands.

Here's the all-important highlights from Leicester City versus Chelsea:

----------

GOAL! LEICESTER CITY 0-1 CHELSEA [RUDIGER 46']

After a first-half on not being able to take advantage of the bright start, Chelsea came out of the blocks extremely quickly. 

An early corner saw Mason Mount deliver a ball into the box which was met by the German defender as he rose the highest, and he scored his first goal of the season to give the Blues the lead.

----------

GOAL! LEICESTER CITY 1-1 CHELSEA [BARNES 54']

But Leicester City were level not so long after, through a fortunate deflection. 

Harvey Barnes cut in from the right past Reece James, and his strike deflected off of the full-back into the far corner leaving Willy Caballero with no chance.

----------

GOAL! LEICESTER CITY 2-1 CHELSEA [CHILWELL 64']

It was Leicester who pushed on from their equaliser as they took the lead just past the hour mark at the King Power Stadium.

Willy Caballero looked to pounce on a poor ball which was sent into the box, but he was left scurrying back between his goal.

The ball was played back into the box, and rolled to Ben Chilwell who slotted into the empty net as Caballero failed to re-set himself to give him an opportunity of saving the shot.

----------

GOAL! LEICESTER CITY 2-2 CHELSEA [RUDIGER 71']

But on his 100th appearance, Antonio Rudiger scored the best goal of the afternoon with a superb header. 

Mason Mount got the assist again after a fine delivery from the free-kick, and the 26-year-old powered his header past Kasper Schmeichel into the top corner to seal a point for the visitors.

----------

Chelsea now take a two-week break as they head into the winter break sitting in fourth spot. 

----------

