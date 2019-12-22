Absolute Chelsea
HIGHLIGHTS: Willian bags brace against Spurs as Chelsea cruise to victory in north London

Matt Debono

A brace from Willian ensured Chelsea took the bragging rights from Tottenham Hotspur after a comfortable win for the Blues in north London. 

The game before Christmas had much riding on it; the reunion between Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho; bragging rights between the sets of supporters, but ultimately the winner would take a spot in the top-four at Christmas. 

And it was Chelsea who secured all three. Lampard came out on top, Chelsea fans took the bragging rights, and the Blues extend their gap to Spurs back up to six points. 

It was down to Willian, who bagged twice on an afternoon which was marred by alleged racist abuse towards Antonio Rudiger.

----------

GOAL! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-1 CHELSEA [WILLIAN 12']

Willian opened the scoring for Chelsea after he caught Spurs napping from the set-piece just after the ten minute mark. 

He played it short with Mateo Kovacic for a one-two; Willian drove into the box at Serge Aurier, completed a stepover which took it to the right of him to create space, and he fired it into the far corner past Gazzaniga to give Chelsea the lead.

----------

GOAL! TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-2 CHELSEA [WILLIAN 45+4' PEN]

Just before the half-time break though, Chelsea were awarded a penalty for a chance to double their lead. 

Paulo Gazzaniga misjudged the ball, and collided with the oncoming Marcos Alonso. Referee Anthony Taylor deemed it a foul on the keeper, but VAR intervened and overturned the decision to hand Chelsea a penalty just before the break. 

Willian stepped up to the spot for a chance to bag a brace, and he cooly converted into the bottom corner to double Chelsea's lead in north London, and to all but seal the three points for Frank Lampard's side.

----------

RED CARD! SON HEUNG-MIN [62']

Just after the hour mark, things were already bad for Spurs being two nil down to their London rivals, but it got worse as Son Heung-min was shown a straight red card for a kick out at Antonio Rudiger. 

The Korean fell to the floor, and kicked out at the Chelsea centre-back, which was then looked at by VAR. 

The technology deemed it to be violent conduct, and it overruled Anthony Taylor's on-field decision and awarded Son his third red card of the season. 

----------

It all got ugly off of the pitch as Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta spoke to the referee Anthony Taylor to make him aware of a claim that Antonio Rudiger was racially abused by the home supporters. 

Protocols were followed, and warnings were issues to those inside the stadium through a PA announcement. 

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard commented on the incident post-match, as Tottenham released a statement on alleged incident. 

----------

