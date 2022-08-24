Skip to main content

'Highly Provocative Act' - Independent Regulatory Commission On Thomas Tuchel Touchline Ban

The Chelsea boss will miss his side's hosting of Leicester City this weekend following his bust-up with Antonio Conte in game week two. 

The independent regulatory commission have released a report detailing why Thomas Tuchel is being faced with a fine as well as a ban from the touchline, whilst Tottenham manager Conte is escaping with only the debt to pay.

Tuchel and Conte

Both managers had to be held back by their technical teams after the first Spurs equaliser.

Spurs correspondent for Football London, Alasdair Gold, summarised the findings and quoted this from the commission: "It was quite clearly Tuchel who instigated the confrontation between himself and Conte by choosing to grip the latter's hand and jolt him back after he had passed him by.

"Had he not gripped Conte's hand the confrontation between the two and the subsequent melee that followed would not have occurred. Tuchel gripping Conte's hand for the reason he gave was simply not justifiable."

In the German's letter to the FA regarding his red card, he had attempted to reason that he had felt disrespected by the Italian's dismissal of him, but this has been completely dismissed by the board. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte

Tuchel told Conte to look him in the eyes while shaking his hand.

The report continued: "Cursory handshakes are a common occurrence at the end of highly-charged football matches and there exists no obligation for one person to look the other in the eye whilst shaking hands.

"Tuchel telling Conte to look him in the eyes whilst gripping his hand and not allowing Conte to move away was a highly provocative act. Conte was unwillingly pulled, literally, into the confrontation with Tuchel. 

"Conte did react aggressively to those actions but the commission did not consider him to have hugely over-reacted given the circumstances."

Read More Chelsea Stories

Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

RB Leipzig Set To Join The Race For Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah

By Connor Dossi-White
Tuchel and Kevin Friend
News

Thomas Tuchel Set To Sit Out Leicester City Match

By Luka Foley
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Trevoh Chalobah Monitored By Inter Milan As Italian Side Want Defender On Loan

By Luka Foley
Guro Reiten
News

'I Really Can't Wait' - Guro Reiten Extends Stay With Chelsea Women

By Melissa Edwards
Lauren James
News

Four Chelsea Women Players Make England Squad For The World Cup Qualifiers

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana Training With Leicester City's Under-21s Amid Chelsea Rumours

By Luka Foley
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Match Coverage

Third-Round Carabao Cup Draw | Where To Watch And What Is Chelsea's Number?

By Melissa Edwards
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

'He's Ours At The Moment' - Frank Lampard On Anthony Gordon Situation

By Luka Foley