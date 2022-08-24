'Highly Provocative Act' - Independent Regulatory Commission On Thomas Tuchel Touchline Ban

The Chelsea boss will miss his side's hosting of Leicester City this weekend following his bust-up with Antonio Conte in game week two.

The independent regulatory commission have released a report detailing why Thomas Tuchel is being faced with a fine as well as a ban from the touchline, whilst Tottenham manager Conte is escaping with only the debt to pay.

Both managers had to be held back by their technical teams after the first Spurs equaliser. IMAGO / Sportimage

Spurs correspondent for Football London, Alasdair Gold, summarised the findings and quoted this from the commission: "It was quite clearly Tuchel who instigated the confrontation between himself and Conte by choosing to grip the latter's hand and jolt him back after he had passed him by.

"Had he not gripped Conte's hand the confrontation between the two and the subsequent melee that followed would not have occurred. Tuchel gripping Conte's hand for the reason he gave was simply not justifiable."

In the German's letter to the FA regarding his red card, he had attempted to reason that he had felt disrespected by the Italian's dismissal of him, but this has been completely dismissed by the board.

Tuchel told Conte to look him in the eyes while shaking his hand. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The report continued: "Cursory handshakes are a common occurrence at the end of highly-charged football matches and there exists no obligation for one person to look the other in the eye whilst shaking hands.

"Tuchel telling Conte to look him in the eyes whilst gripping his hand and not allowing Conte to move away was a highly provocative act. Conte was unwillingly pulled, literally, into the confrontation with Tuchel.

"Conte did react aggressively to those actions but the commission did not consider him to have hugely over-reacted given the circumstances."

Read More Chelsea Stories