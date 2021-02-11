"His quality is obvious" - Tuchel delivers verdict on Billy Gilmour

Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour after confirming he is fourth choice in the midfield pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old has broken through and cemented his place in the Chelsea first-team since the end of last season after fine displays against Liverpool and Everton.

Gilmour has been out with a long-term knee injury since July and didn't return to action until November, halting his development and progress that he'd made in such quick time.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard gave him his chance, but he is yet to be given a chance by Tuchel. Gilmour was left out of the Blues' first three matchday squads in Tuchel's tenure, before being an unused substitute in the 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Gilmour was expected to leave in the January transfer window to boost his chances of being selected for Scotland this summer for the European Championships, but Tuchel opted to keep the teenager at club.

“First of all, I like him as a person," Tuchel said ahead of their FA Cup fifth round tie against Barnsley. "For me, he represents everything a young guy from the academy should represent when he arrives in the first team.

“He is humble. I feel that he is happy to be here, that he is living his dream. He is ready to give everything to fulfil his dream. He gives me the impression that he doesn’t think, ‘this is the end of the road, now I’ve made it’.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

“He gives me the exact right feeling, the exact perfect mix of being humble and being impatient and trying every training session to improve, to learn and not showing too much respect [to the older players]."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel's assistant Zsolt Low reveals targets at Chelsea this season

READ MORE: Revealed - Why Thomas Tuchel decided to accept 'exceptional' challenge at Chelsea

Tuchel added: "As a player, he has a lot of qualities. He is very self-confident in our training games, is very strong on the ball, is a very strong passer, and is very smart in finding positions.

“He has all abilities, and a physical ability, to play for us in the first team. We have a strong midfield and he is clearly, right now, one of four players for central midfield.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

“The other three players are Kovacic, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. That means it is not easy for Billy to find his place, but he is the number four [midfielder] right now in my head and to be the number four for two positions is a pretty good start for Billy.

“I wanted him to stay [in January] because he has a big impact in training games and his quality is obvious. We are happy to have him and are absolutely ready to push him and support him on his way.”

Gilmour will be eager to start at Oakwell on Thursday against Barnsley as Tuchel rings the Blues changes to keep the squad fresh.

READ MORE: Venue confirmed for first leg of last-16 Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea

READ MORE: Mason Mount will be the future captain of Chelsea and England, says John Terry

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube