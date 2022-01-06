History Suggests Chelsea Already in Carabao Cup Final After First Leg Victory Against Tottenham Hotspur

Skip to main content
History Suggests Chelsea Will Reach Carabao Cup Final After 2-0 Win Over Spurs

History has suggested that Chelsea have already reached the Carabao Cup final after their semi-final first leg win against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. 

The Blues were 2-0 victors against their London rivals at Stamford Bridge, with Kai Havertz's early opener and a Ben Davies own goal ensuring Thomas Tuchel's side have the advantage going into the second leg. 

It means Chelsea have got 2022 off to a solid start, having previously earned a point against Liverpool after being 2-0 down in the opening half hour. 

According to OptaJoe, 29 of the last 30 sides who have won the first leg of a two-legged League Cup tie by at least two goals have gone on to reach the final.

The only exception to this record is Tranmere in 1994 when they were knocked out by Aston Villa.

Read More

Chelsea last reached the League Cup final in 2019 having also beaten Spurs in the semi-final, only for the Blues to lose on penalties to Manchester City.

Their last trophy win in the competition came in 2015, with the west London side also winning the Premier League that season.

imago1008970047h

Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea after just five minutes as his shot on goal was deflected into the roof of the net by Spurs' Davinson Sanchez. 

They doubled their lead in the 34th minute as Japhet Tanganga's attempted clearance from a free kick was hit into the path of Davies, with the ball bouncing off the defender and into the back of the net.

