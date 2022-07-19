Skip to main content

“Hit the Jackpot” - Pundit Thinks Raheem Sterling Will Score This Many Goals for Chelsea Next Season

One former Premier League player thinks that Raheem Sterling will be a huge success at Chelse next season.

Chelsea have made their statement signing this summer and it comes in the shape of Raheem Sterling.

The Blues paid £47.5m for the former Manchester City player and he is now the highest earner at the club.

Raheem Sterling

Thomas Tuchel is set to make the England international one of his main stars next season and fans are hoping for big things from Sterling.

However, Chelsea fans are not the only ones thinking the 27-year-old will succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Campbell said that he thinks Sterling can score 20 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea.

“Of course he could.

“Raheem Sterling is an excellent player. There’s a little bit of change going on at Chelsea, and they need to try and share that attacking load more.

Raheem Sterling

“They planned to rely on Lukaku, that didn’t work out and Havertz had to go up front. Timo Werner is another player who hasn’t done it just yet.

“They’re going to try and get 15-20 goals out of Sterling – and if they can get that, then I think Chelsea have hit the jackpot.

“He is capable of scoring that figure, and that’s something they’ve not had for a long while.”

