'Honour Of A Lifetime' - Roman Abramovich Pens Chelsea Farewell Message

Roman Abramovich has released a statement reflecting on his 19-year ownership of Chelsea, stating it's been an 'honour of a lifetime' being part of the club.

Chelsea will be sold to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium in a takeover worth £4.25 billion after Abramovich was forced to put the club up for sale on March 2 due to sanctions placed on him as a result of alleged links to Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

19 years on, 21 trophies have been won with the Men's side, and his successful tenure comes to an end as he passes the keys over.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The sale is expected to go through next week ahead of their expiring operating licence date, and Abramovich has now penned a farewell message, which includes wishing the incoming owners' the best of luck as they take stewardship of the Blues.

In a statement released on the official club website, it read: "It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter.

"The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

"It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.

"I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together.

"Thank you. Roman."

