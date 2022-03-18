Skip to main content
'Hope You Like Winning!' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Prospective Chelsea Bidders Ahead of Deadline

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to those interested in purchasing the Club, hoping that they enjoy winning as they launch bids ahead of Friday's deadline set by Raine Group.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Tuchel stated that he hopes the next Chelsea owners are fans of winning.

He joked: "Hopefully they love winning."

The German head coach continued to reveal that he is not involved in the process due to his schedule. 

"I am not involved. Zero," he continued. "I am informed from time to time. I also have a tight schedule so I am happy not to be informed of every step, every change in process. That gives me advantage to focus on football and the environment I can influence."

Several bids are set to include options for fan involvement in the higher up running of the Club, with Tuchel continuing to discuss the issue.

When asked about potential fan involvement, he said: "For every structure is a pro and there are cons. I don't want to get too much involved. There is a sale of the Club. We hope we find a new owner soon to calm the situation and give clarity. Let's see what the concept is.

"In Germany some have good experiences, some do not. For every concept and possibility to run a club there are pros and cons. It is not on me to decide and judge."

It remains to be seen as to who will take over the Club, with Tuchel keen to keep the Blues winning.

