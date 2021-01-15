"Hopefully, more opportunities will come" - Callum Hudson-Odoi gives verdict on game-time at Chelsea

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has reflected on his game-time at the club, having made just two starts in the Premier League so far this season.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, has displayed a string of impressive performances in recent weeks - adding the end-product to his game which he was accused of lacking for much of last season, bagging two goals and two assists in his last four outings in all competitions.

On being asked if he knew why opportunities have been hard to come by at the club, Hudson-Odoi told Sky Sports: "No - I'm trying hard in training every day, I'm giving 110 per cent in training and in games.

"No matter when the opportunity comes, I'm going to try and continue to do my best and contribute to the team - scoring and assisting. Hopefully, more opportunities will come."

The winger recently drew praise from his manager, as Frank Lampard lauded the Englishman whom he feels has considerably stepped up his game after impressing in Chelsea's defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City, either side of the new year.

Hudson-Odoi added: "When I'm on the ball, I like to create as much as possible. I like to look up early, see the open play and try to switch the ball quickly. [I like to] drive at the defence, and create opportunities for myself too.

"I like to open up the game as much as possible, it's part of my game, and hopefully I can create more goals for the team."

Lampard lauded Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance against Morecambe with the winger netting in his side's 4-0 win in the FA Cup third-round.

Hudson-Odoi has forced his way into the starting lineup and has found form in the last few games, a few months after he was a mere squad player.

