Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Hopefully Soon' - Andreas Christensen Gives Promising Update On Chelsea Contract

    Author:

    Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has provided an update on his contract with Chelsea, amid speculation as to whether or not he will sign an extension.

    The Blues have been eager to nail their defenders down to contract extensions in recent months, with several of theirs expiring at the end of the season.

    Christensen is one of many Chelsea players whose contract expires in the summer of 2022, including Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

    imago1007861263h

    Speaking to Danish outlet BT, Christensen gave an update on his contract situation, but didn't provide too much information.

    When asked about his current contract situation and when there would be more clarity on the matter, Christensen replied, "hopefully soon," as reported by The Athletic.

    “I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation,” he continued. “I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football.”

    “Yes (Chelsea will have an interest in securing their player), but on the other hand, they also have a player who right now enjoys playing football and the coach shows him confidence.

    Read More

    imago1007848794h

    "There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.”

    Christensen has become one of Chelsea's strongest defenders under Thomas Tuchel, and is one of his most key players.

    Alongside the likes of Rudiger, Silva, Edouard Mendy and others, Christensen has helped Chelsea concede the fewest number of goals this season with four; two less than that of Manchester City.

    Only one of those four goals came from open play as well.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007861263h
    News

    Andreas Christensen Gives Promising Update On Chelsea Contract

    47 seconds ago
    imago1007138660h
    News

    Jorginho Discusses Ballon d'Or Chances Ahead of November Announcement

    40 minutes ago
    imago1007435554h
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona Consider Timo Werner Loan Swoop

    1 hour ago
    imago1007665773h
    News

    'It Was Difficult To Take' - Emile Smith-Rowe On Chelsea Trial Rejection

    2 hours ago
    imago1007861251h
    News

    Chelsea Boss Tuchel Reveals What He Gets Up To Off The Pitch

    2 hours ago
    imago1007849186h
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea's Ross Barkley in 'Loan-to-Buy' Bid

    3 hours ago
    imago1006460161h
    News

    'One Of The Best Left-Backs In The World' - Luke Shaw On Idol Ashley Cole

    4 hours ago
    imago1007138660h
    News

    'It Would Not Be Bad To Win The World Cup' - Jorginho on Brazil Snub

    4 hours ago