Andreas Christensen Gives Promising Update On Chelsea Contract

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has provided an update on his contract with Chelsea, amid speculation as to whether or not he will sign an extension.

The Blues have been eager to nail their defenders down to contract extensions in recent months, with several of theirs expiring at the end of the season.

Christensen is one of many Chelsea players whose contract expires in the summer of 2022, including Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to Danish outlet BT, Christensen gave an update on his contract situation, but didn't provide too much information.

When asked about his current contract situation and when there would be more clarity on the matter, Christensen replied, "hopefully soon," as reported by The Athletic.

“I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation,” he continued. “I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football.”

“Yes (Chelsea will have an interest in securing their player), but on the other hand, they also have a player who right now enjoys playing football and the coach shows him confidence.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.”

Christensen has become one of Chelsea's strongest defenders under Thomas Tuchel, and is one of his most key players.

Alongside the likes of Rudiger, Silva, Edouard Mendy and others, Christensen has helped Chelsea concede the fewest number of goals this season with four; two less than that of Manchester City.

Only one of those four goals came from open play as well.

