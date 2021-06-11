How Ben Chilwell Celebrated Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Ben Chilwell has revealed the 'really, really special moment' after Chelsea won the Champions League on May 29.

After joining from Leicester City last summer, Chilwell's first year in west London ended in glory as Thomas Tuchel's side won 1-0 against Manchester City to win the club's second European cup.

Fans were allowed to attend the final to watch Kai Havertz score the only goal of the game in Porto to seal Chilwell and many others' first trophy at Chelsea.

Chilwell has now joined up with the England squad for the European Championships this summer but looked back on the special night in Portugal on May 29.

What Ben Chilwell said

“To go home, walk the dog, go watch the local cricket games. It was nice,” Chilwell said, as quoted by the Guardian, on the aftermath of the triumph in Porto. "It was good to watch Flitwick. I just went and sat on the side with my dog.

“We’ve not really been able to celebrate the Champions League final. The night of the game – all our families were there and the club put on a function. All the family and friends who were out there were together with the rest of the team and staff, which was a really special moment. But that was it, really.”

He added on the win: “It obviously gives you confidence. I spoke to Gareth when I first came in – it was me and Mason in the conversation – and we said if you can win the Champions League, you can go on to win the Euros now.

"There’s always the belief you can do it but to win the Champions League and go on to the next tournament, you have that real belief you can go on to win the Euros, as well.”

