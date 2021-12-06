Ruben Loftus-Cheek Questions Chelsea Loss to West Ham United

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has delivered an honest verdict on the Blues' loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

Goal from Thiago Silva and Mason Mount were not enough for Chelsea as a Manuel Lanzini penalty was added to by Jarrod Bowen and Arthur Masuaku in a 3-2 loss for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Loftus-Cheek has questioned the loss and believes the Blues deserved more from the match.

"I thought we played really well in the first half and we were in control of the game,’ he said after the game.

"Even in the second half, I felt in control for the majority of it so it’s confusing coming off thinking how we’ve lost that given how dominant we felt."

The midfielder, who performed well during the match, continued to express how he can't beleive his side played well but came away with nothing from the London Stadium.

He admitted: "We just have the feeling of “how can we play like that and lose?” We’ve come to a tough stadium to play in, taken control of the game and at half-time we’re thinking we just need to do that again and if we play like that the chances are we’ll score more but the second half was slightly different so it’s a bit confusing really."

Chelsea have the chance to bounce back immediately as they face Zenit in Russia on Wednesday before hosting Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

