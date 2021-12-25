Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
How Chelsea Have Fared in Boxing Day Fixtures From 2016-Present

With Chelsea's upcoming Premier League Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa on the horizon, it's only right to take a look at how the west London side have fared on their 26 December fixtures in the past.

Taking a look back at their fixtures from the last five seasons, from 2016/17 - present, the Blues record has seemingly gotten worse.

2016 saw them destroy Bournemouth 3-0 with goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard, while 2020 saw them fall to the knees of London rivals arsenal losing 3-1.

Against Steven Gerrard's newly adopted Aston Villa, Thomas Tuchel will no doubt want to turn that record around.

Back in 2016, Antonio Conte's Blues came out 3-0 victors at home to Bournemouth on Boxing Day with goals from Eden Hazard and Pedro (2) securing the three points on their way to winning the league.

A year later, Conte's side won on Boxing Day again, beating Brighton 2-0 with goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso securing the points. However, the Blues could only manage to finish fourth that season, also lifting the FA Cup.

Conte was out the door despite his FA Cup triumph and replaced with fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri. Boxing Day under Sarri saw Chelsea come out 2-1 victors at Vicarage Road thanks to a Hazard brace.

Then, came Frank Lampard. Both Boxing Day fixtures under the Englishman ended in defeat however, with back to back losses to Southampton and Arsenal handing their opponents a gift at Christmas.

2016- Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth (Pedro (24), Hazard (49), Pedro (90))

2017- Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (Morata (46), Alonso (60) (both goals headers))

2018- Watford 1-2 Chelsea (Hazard (45), Roberto Pereya (45), Hazard (58 (penalty)))

2019- Chelsea 0-2 Southampton (Michael Obafemi (31), Nathan Redmond (73))

2020- Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea (Lacazette (35 (penalty)), Xhaka (44 (free kick)), Saka (56), Tammy (85))

