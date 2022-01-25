Revealed: How Chelsea Players Are Spending Their Winter Break as Thomas Tuchel Hands Squad Week Off

Skip to main content
How Chelsea Players Are Spending Their Winter Break as Thomas Tuchel Hands Squad Week Off

Thomas Tuchel's decision to give the Chelsea players a full week off during their two-week winter break has seen several players jet away across the globe.

The Chelsea head coach confirmed the team would have a week off between Monday 24 and Sunday 30 January before reporting back to Cobham for training on Monday 31 ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle.

"We will have one week off and one week to prepare for the FA Cup game and then we will leave for Abu Dhabi," revealed Tuchel earlier this month

A welcome decision for the players as they rest, recover and recharge from their relentless schedule over the Christmas and New Year, which saw the Blues and Manchester City be the only Premier League sides not to have a postponement due to the ongoing Covid and injury disruptions.

imago1009359740h (1)

But what are some of the players going to be up to?

They will all use the break to rest and spend time with family and friends, but several have got onto airplanes to fly to various parts of the world. 

Read More

Antonio Rudiger has flown to Sierra Leone to launch 'The Antonio Rudiger Foundation' during his week off. 

"Off to Sierra Leone for some days to recharge batteries for the crucial part of the season," he wrote on Instagram. "Looking forward to finally launch The Antonio Rudiger Foundation For Sierra Leone there."

While Callum Hudson-Odoi is spending his time in Ghana, writing: "Back to (Ghana Emoji) for a little break! See you soon."

As the players separate from the squad, Tuchel has told them to be careful as they look to avoid further Covid-19 disruption upon their return next week.

He added: "We will do one week off for everybody but not the injured players or the players coming back from injury but everybody else.

"We tell them to be careful. All of them are fully aware of the situation. There will be recommendations but in the end they are free citizens." 

