The season is coming to the business end for Frank Lampard's Chelsea and the race for Champions League qualification could go down to the final day of the season for the Blues.

Liverpool and Manchester City have claimed the first two spots, while Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United are all vying for the two remaining places available via the Premier League.

----------

AS IT STANDS: Premier League

----------

For Chelsea, they have two games left to play this season - they first face Liverpool at Anfield and then finish the campaign at Stamford Bridge when they welcome Wolves.

Leicester City and Manchester United face each other on the final day of the 2019/20 season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side game in hand over the Foxes against West Ham United.

----------

PERMUTATIONS: What needs to happen for Chelsea to clinch Champions League football next season?

Frank Lampard's side will secure a spot in the top-four should they beat Liverpool as it will see them move four points clear of Leicester City in fourth spot, or three points against Wolves will seal it regardless of results elsewhere.

What if they don't?

----------

Chelsea need ONE point from their final two games if:

- Manchester United beat West Ham and draw to Leicester City on the final day of the season

- Manchester United draw to West Ham and draw/lose to Leicester City

- Manchester United lose to West Ham and draw to Leicester City

---------

Chelsea need ZERO points from their final two games if:



- Regardless of Manchester United's result against West Ham, the Red Devils beat Leicester City on the final day

- Manchester United beat both West Ham and Leicester City

- Manchester United lose to both West Ham and Leicester City

----------

