How Covid is affecting Chelsea's next three matches - Man City, Morecambe & Fulham

Chelsea are facing uncertainty heading into the New Year following the impact of coronavirus.

The number of positive cases is rising in the UK and it is starting to affect football clubs.

Frank Lampard's side are set to play Manchester City [Premier League], Morecambe [FA Cup], and Fulham [Premier League] in their next three fixtures, however all three have been thrown into doubt.

----------

Why are the three fixtures in doubt?

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side saw their match on Monday against Everton postponed after a number of positive tests ahead of the game at Goodison Park.

Chelsea are due to play City on Sunday however due to the isolation, the match could be called off.

Morecambe

Chelsea were due to play the League Two side on January 10 at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup.

However on Monday night it was confirmed that Morecambe's next two matches were to be cancelled after a Covid outbreak at the club.

Now the cup tie is in jeopardy due to isolation rules.

Fulham

Chelsea aren't due to play Fulham until January 15 at Craven Cottage, however Scott Parker's side could see their clash against Spurs on Wednesday called off.

The Athletic reported that there had been a number of positive cases at Fulham and now the London derby is in doubt.

----------

It is yet to be announced if Chelsea's match against Man City will go ahead but Lampard insisted that safety is a paramount and comes first.

"We have to get safety as paramount. I believe that’s why the game has been called off because of the spread in the squad for Man City.

"From our point of view, I will find out in the next day or two because it has to be safe for the two teams if not the game won’t go ahead.

"I think the Premier League will direct us on that but yes, it is a tough time. I am not surprised because the public and with how covid is in the UK is difficult for everybody.

"Football isn’t different all the time so we will have to see what the PL come up with but safety is paramount."

----------

