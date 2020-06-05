Absolute Chelsea
How Frank Lampard played his part in Chelsea agreeing deal to sign Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Chelsea are showing serious intent ahead of the new Premier League after agreeing a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. 

The Blues have agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old, with Frank Lampard's ready to trigger his £54 million release clause. 

It wasn't an easy pursuit - it appeared that Liverpool would win the race for the German who has bagged 25 goals in the Bundesliga this season. 

But the club made a breakthrough on Thursday and now Werner is on the verge of becoming a Chelsea player as a deal is set to be finalised next week. 

Lampard's influence since arriving at Chelsea in the managerial hot-seat has been huge already, and he has continued that with the Werner deal. 

As per the Athletic, Lampard had two lengthy phone calls with the forward over a move to Stamford Bridge.

"Frank Lampard called Werner to explain how he would fit into the club’s broader plans for the future. 

"Over the course of two lengthy phone conversations, the striker warmed to the appeal of working under another admiring coach and joining a promising young squad."

Werner will join the attacking line with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, while Michy Batshuayi looks set to leave Chelsea this summer - particularly now after Werner's arrival. 

