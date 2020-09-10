Kai Havertz recently completed his move to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen after weeks of negotiations.

The 21-year-old sign a five-year-deal in west London in a deal and became Chelsea's record transfer signing.

He became Frank Lampard's seventh signing of the window which has seen the Blues extremely active in the transfer market.

Claims from the English media suggest the Blues managed to secure Havertz for an initial £62 million, meanwhile the German press report that Leverkusen will earn an initial €72 million.

Regardless of the fee, it has been revealed by SportBild that Havertz was due a fee of 10 per cent from the transfer after it was put into his contract with Leverkusen.

However, to speed negotiations along, Havertz opted to waive this money he was set to coup in return for more 'difficult' bonuses.

Havertz and Blues boss Frank Lampard had been speaking on the phone for over half a year ahead of the transfer, which the Blues were ready to pay for, however the add-ons were holding the deal up.

The Germany international clearly isn't money motivated, and he showed off his happiness upon his arrival.

"I am very happy and proud to be here, For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!"

Havertz will wear the no.29 at shirt and is expected to make his debut against Brighton on September 14.

