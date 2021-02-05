How long Chelsea defender Thiago Silva could be sidelined for after thigh strain

Thiago Silva could be set for a couple of weeks on the sidelines with Chelsea waiting to find out the severity of his thigh strain.

The 36-year-old was forced off in the Blues 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night after sustaining a thigh problem after clearing a ball in defence.

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

Thomas Tuchel confirmed post-match that Silva is a doubt for Sunday's match against Sheffield United as they await the results of the scan.

"He had a big strap around his muscle so we will have to wait and see over the next day or so," said Tuchel. "He will be looked at by the medical team and then we will know more.



And Injury Analyst Ben Dinnery has confirmed that Silva could be out for two to three weeks, 'possibly longer', depending on the severity of his injury.

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

That's bad news for the Blues and Tuchel, with Silva becoming an instrumental part of the improved backline this season.

Silva broke his silence on social media following his injury as he looked to 'get up again'.

Chelsea will be praying that the Brazilian will be available for their first-leg last-16 tie in the Champions League on February 23 against Atletico Madrid.

