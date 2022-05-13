Skip to main content

How Much Chelsea Players Will Earn if They Beat Liverpool in FA Cup Final

Chelsea's players are set to split the £1 million reward if they are successful in beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final, it has been revealed.

The Blues travel to Wembley on Saturday to face Jurgen Klopp's men in the FA Cup final just months after losing the Carabao Cup final to the Reds.

As per Sami Mokbel, Chelsea's players are set to split £1 million if they manage to beat Liverpool in the final.

imago1011938920h

The report states that the Chelsea squad will activate an aggregate bonus of £1 million. The cash will then be shared out on a 'pro-rota' basis, with the amount each player receives linked to their involvement in matches.

The bonus is one of the most lucrative out of the Premier League teams, but the club are said to only reward players for winning trophies. 

There will be no bonus for players if they qualify for the Champions League, requiring one point to secure their place in the top four.

imago1010212446h (1)

The report also revealed that the Blues squad didn’t net any bonuses despite winning the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi earlier in the year.

The players had also negotiated a £4 million pay-out if they had lifted the Premier League title this season but fell away during the winter months.

The Blues face Klopp's side on Saturday, with the previous three matches against Liverpool ending as draws in normal time.

Thomas Tuchel's men will be looking to gift the head coach his first domestic trophy since arriving at the club last year.

imago1011938915h
