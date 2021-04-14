NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
How much prize money Chelsea earned after Champions League quarter-final win over Porto

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals after seeing off Porto, seeing them pick up more prize money.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost the second leg 1-0 on Tuesday night in Seville but headed through following a 2-1 aggregate win to set up a tie against Real Madrid or Liverpool.

It's the first time since 2014 that Chelsea have made the last four and they will now be fancying their chances of European glory this season.

It was job well done for Chelsea in Seville against Porto.

But how much did reaching the semi-finals make Chelsea?

Chelsea earned €12 million for reaching the semi-finals and seeing off Porto at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. 

If Chelsea reach the final, they will receive either a further €15 million or €19 million depending on the outcome of the game, the latter figure if they win the competition, which would see Chelsea take home as much as €82.4 million for the 2020/21 Champions League campaign. 

Tuchel hailed Chelsea's victory over the two legs, calling it a 'very big achievement' as they reached the last four for first time in seven years,

"It is a very big achievement," said Tuchel.

"You see when Chelsea was last in the semi final. We are not used to being there. Once you are there, you play for the final. This is clear.

"We take every minute to learn and grow. You cannot improve without these experiences so we are doing it now during the process, while we are playing it. Yes, it is nice being on the sideline because you see all the effort."

