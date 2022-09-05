How Much Reece James Earns at Chelsea After Signing New Contract

Earlier today, Chelsea announced that youth graduate Reece James had signed a new five-year deal with the option to extend an extra year.

This news comes after Todd Boehly is set to offer a lot of the senior Chelsea players who are under 25-years-old new long-term contracts.

Along with James, Armando Broja has also been given a new deal at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount is also on the list for a new contract under the new ownership.

How Much Is Reece James Earning

According to the Daily Mail, James will now be one of Chelsea's highest earners, earning a whopping £250,000-per-week.

The 22-year-olds previous wage was around the £60,000-per week mark, meaning he has got a significant wage increase.

With this new wage increase, the England right-back has become the Blues' fourth highest-paid player.

The only players who now earn more than James are Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante, via Capology.

How Much Does Reece James Earn Compared to Other Right-Backs

James is definitely one of the best right-backs in the world but there have been some questions about if this deal is too much, especially when you consider his age.

When looking at other players in his position, James earns a lot more than his right-back counterparts.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly earns £180,000-per-week at Anfield.

Meanwhile, a player who was linked with a move to Chelsea, Achraf Hakimi, earns a reported £250,000-per-week at PSG.

Closer to home, Manchester City and England international right-back Kyle Walker is on £110,000k-per-week according to reports.

Hopefully James can justify this huge increase in wages. However, if we're going off recent form then he will have no problem doing so.

