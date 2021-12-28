N'Golo Kante Reveals How Has Improved Since Joining Chelsea

N'Golo Kante has outlined the areas of his game that have improved since he joined Chelsea in 2016.

After arriving from Leicester City following their Premier League triumph, Kante has gone on to make 233 appearances for the Blues.

During that time, he has won a league title in west London, the Europa League, an FA Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, but the biggest one of the lot - the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He has worked under four different managers during his time at the club - Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and now Thomas Tuchel.

The World Cup winner has opened up on his development as a player at Chelsea and pinpointed some of the ways in which he has improved.

"I think working with great coaches has helped me to understand the game in different ways like in defensive and offensive ways: pressing, team cohesion," Kante told the 5th Stand App on his improvement during his time at Chelsea.



IMAGO / PanoramiC

"When everyone is in the same state of mind, when everyone is playing collectively, it pulls everyone up."

He has also had his struggles in a Blues shirt, including several injury setbacks, but Kante is now able to deal and overcome struggles.

Kante added: "Of course there are times in a season when you feel good and can play a lot of games and play well. Then there are other times where things are a bit more complicated, I've experienced both during my time at Chelsea.

"When things go wrong, the coach, the chairman, or the directors are there to remind us of our objectives. We do everything possible to come back and it has worked for us."



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube