How Paul Pogba's Covid-19 comments put Kai Havertz' performances into perspective

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed the effects of having coronavirus after returning to action, highlighting the impact it could have had on Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz.

Pogba tested positive for Covid back in August, while Havertz came back positive at the start of November.

The Frenchman has revealed how it has affected him on the pitch.

"It's strange, it's hard to explain because you wouldn't understand," Pogba told MUTV.

"Even in training, I would say to the fitness coach that I feel strange. It's not me. I get tired very fast and I'm out of breath really fast.

"The first game of the season, I couldn't run. I was trying. I spoke with the manager, 'I will start the game and let's see', but I was very out of breath and it took me a long time to get back to my fitness and to get back physically good."

Havertz was below-par against Leeds United, looked off the pace in parts, however this could be the reason why as he looks to get back up to the pace again after having the virus.

