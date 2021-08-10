How Petr Cech Convinced Edouard Mendy to Sign for Chelsea Last Summer

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has revealed Petr Čech's role in persuading him to move to Stamford Bridge last year.

The Senegalese completed a move to west London on a five-year contract last summer, with former boss Frank Lampard stating then that the former Rennes man would increase competition between the sticks for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who endured a difficult start to the previous campaign.

The 29-year-old managed to keep 25 clean sheets in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Champions League winners last season, and he proved to play a focal part in his side's strong finish to the Premier League campaign as well.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I often spoke to my agent, who told me about Chelsea's interest," said Mendy, ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday, as quoted by UEFA's official website.

"I tried not to think about it, because Chelsea are a pretty big deal and I'd come a really long way (from France), but when the phone conversations started escalating, I realised that there was real interest from Chelsea and that I had to go for it."

The Montivilliers-born goalkeeper further discussed how Chelsea legend Petr Čech convinced him to make the switch from the Ligue 1 to the Premier League giants.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mendy added: "I told myself that Chelsea might sign another goalkeeper, but Petr called me.

He said, 'Listen, only one goalkeeper is going to sign for the club, and it will be you. I only want you,' and when a keeper like Petr (Čech), with the career he had and being the Chelsea legend he is, tells you that, it calms you down a bit."

More UEFA Super Cup Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube