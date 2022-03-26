How Raine Group Will Assess Chelsea Bids as Criteria for Takeover Outlined

It has been revealed as to the set of criteria that Raine Group will assess the shortlisted bids for Chelsea against in the process of finding a new owner.

The deadline for bids to be submitted was March 18, with Raine now narrowing the shortlist to four preferred bidders.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all made the shortlist and are in the next phase to buy the Club.

It has been revealed, via Sky News, as to how Raine will assess each bid, with a set of criteria outlined.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was reported that the merchant bank will assess the bids against a set of criteria including the level of equity and debt funding, price; future investment commitments; speed and ertainty of execution; and the claims each party has to being an appropriate steward of a prestigious sporting brand.

Furthermore, the four shortlisted bidders have been told that they must commit at least £1 billion in future investment of the club as part of binding offers.

The bids will now be looked at in greater detail, with the club keen on a swift sale.

The next deadline for the so-far successful parties is said to be days before their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen as to who will take over from Roman Abramovich after his sanctioning by the UK Government but Raine and Chelsea are believed to want a swift and quick process.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube