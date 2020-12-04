How Roman Abramovich saved Branislav Ivanovic's career at Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic has revealed that he classes owner Roman Abramovich as a friend after he saved his Blues career in 2008.

The 36-year-old returned to England this summer to join newly-promoted West Brom on a free transfer.

Last time out for the Serbian in England was a successful outing. He spent nine years with the Blues, winning three Premier League titles, three FA Cup trophy's and the most-prized Champions League.

(Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He also won the Europa League in 2013 with a last-gasp header against Benfica in Amsterdam.

But after arriving in January 2008 from Lokomotiv Moscow, Ivanovic was forced to wait until September to make his Blues debut.

It didn't go according to plan to begin with and he was already linked with a move away.

Ivanovic lifting the Europa League trophy in Amsterdam.

Ivanovic has opened up on Abramovich's impact on his career at Chelsea where he became a great success and is fondly remembered by supporters.

"When I arrived at Chelsea I wasn’t ready to play and I was very disappointing, very nervous. In that moment Roman Abramovich pulled me to one side and said, 'Listen, I believe in you'.

"We talked for half an hour and after that I had big motivation to work. Then when I started playing regularly, he gave me advice as well. In that period he would sometimes come to our dressing room and we would always have a chat.

Abramovich finally got his hands on the Champions League trophy against all the odds in 2012. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"Sometimes people on the outside can read a situation better than you can yourself, and Abramovich was one of the most important people in my career.

"He is not just the owner, but a friend. I hope we will see him back very soon as without him, Chelsea is not the same club."

