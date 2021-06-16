How the AFCON Will Affect Chelsea, Tuchel, Mendy & Ziyech During 2021-22 Season

Chelsea will face some slight disruption to their squad over the course of the season.

Chelsea will be without Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech for a possible month during the course of the 2021/22 season due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Premier League fixture list for the upcoming campaign was released on Wednesday morning and it has now confirmed the Blues' schedule for the next year.

However, in the middle of the 2021/22 campaign many players will join up with their countries for the Africa Cup of Nations and will therefore miss several games for their clubs.

Chelsea will be affected by the in-season tournament with two stars set to feature.

What Chelsea players are involved?

Chelsea currently have two players on their books who will be heading to the tournament in Cameroon. Edouard Mendy will be representing Senegal, while Hakim Ziyech will be wearing Morocco's colours.

When is the tournament set to be played?

As per Goal, the group stages were initially set to be held in Cameroon starting on June 25 2021, but that was delayed due to 'logistical relations related to the coronavirus’.

The new dates are available which will see the tournament be played from January 9 2022 to February 6 2022.

How does it affect Chelsea?

Mendy and Ziyech could possibly miss up to nine games if their countries go the distance to reach the final in February.

The pair will join up with their country ahead of the tournament and if they reach the final, could need a week or so off to recover before coming back into the fold for Chelsea.

January 1: Liverpool (h)

January 4/5: Carabao Cup Semi-Finals 1st leg

January 8: FA Cup Third Round

January 9: AFCON Starts

January 11/12: Carabao Cup Semi-Finals 2nd leg

January 15: Manchester City (a)

January 22: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

January 24 - February 2: International Break

February 5: FA Cup Fourth Round

February 6: AFCON Ends

February 8: Brighton (a)

February 12: Arsenal (h)

