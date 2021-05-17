Chelsea Were Hurt By FA Cup Final Defeat vs Leicester City, Say Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea were hurt by their 1-0 FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City.

Chelsea were defeated at Wembley for the final in two consecutive years, and now have to switch their attentions to the domestic side of things.

The race for the top four is on. Tuchel's side are hurt but he knows his side have the experience to deal with the pressure after the Leicester City.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It hurt us because once you reach a final you want to win," said Tuchel on the defeat in the FA Cup final. "We were so close and overcame a huge opponent in the semi-final. We had the feeling we deserved to be in the final and after the match, we had the feeling we deserved to win.

"So we were hurt, of course, disappointed about the result yes, but not too disappointed about the performance. Given the circumstances that we play in different competitions, it's not so easy. Usually, the pressure builds up from match to match and ends up logically in a final.

"That is not the case for us, playing three competitions. You win the semi-final against Real Madrid and go back into the race of top-four, then you play the final of the FA Cup, and then go back to top-four again. It's not that easy to be focused and have the concentration level and the right amount of tension.

"It's not always logical, and for that, given the circumstances, first time with spectators, a big match, we're also not that experienced in our squad in finals. So it was an okay performance, but we were unlucky. So there's nothing to worry too long about.

"We spoke about the game, we had a post-match talk, and now we focus on the match tomorrow, the same opponent but a totally different competition."

