How the new Premier League self-isolation rules will affect Chelsea following away Champions League ties

Chelsea will be forced to self-isolate upon their return from their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in Bucharest, but it won't affect any of their games.

The Premier League have confirmed, as reported by the Athletic, that all clubs and players must now self-isolate for 10 days when they return from an overseas trip. That includes Champions League, Europa League and international ties.

However, clubs can train and compete in matches during that time - they will only be permitted to leave home when entering their elite sporting environment.

The 10-day self-isolation period can be reduced by half if a negative Covid-19 test is provided after five days.

As confirmed by David Ornstein to Absolute Chelsea, this is active immediately and this will affect Thomas Tuchel's men straight away.

Why?

Chelsea travel to Romania on Monday to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Therefore upon their return ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday, they will head straight into self-isolation once they land back in the UK.

This will not affect any of their games in terms of postponement. Chelsea will still be able to train and fulfil their matches.

