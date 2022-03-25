How the Raine Group Selected Their Final Chelsea Takeover Shortlist

The way in which the Raine Group selected their final shortlist for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club has been revealed.

Just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government, current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

As a result a number of parties showed their interest in making a purchase, with the merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale.

According to BBC Sport, bids for the World and European Champions were assessed on a variety of factors.

Raine Group were looking at how much the parties valued the club and their 'working capital commitment'.

The sources of their funds were also looked into, as well as 'the speed and certainty with which they can close the transaction', and their sporting background.

They are now believed to have confirmed their final shortlist of bidders for the club, with a deadline of last Friday 18 March being set for all official bids to be submitted to the bank.

Consortiums that are being led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton are thought to feature on the shortlist, with both parties having a variety of backers.

The Ricketts family, who have received heavy criticism from Chelsea fans for their plans to make a bid for the club, have also been informed that they are on said list.

Stephen Pagliuca, who is the part-owner of NBA side the Boston Celtics and Serie A outfit Atalanta, is also believed to be on the shortlist.

