How Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea Are Approaching UCL Final vs Man City

Thomas Tuchel has outlined Chelsea's plans for the week building up to the Champions League final on May 29 against Manchester City.

Chelsea have a full week to prepare for Saturday's final in Porto, which gives the Blues time to rest and recover before preparing for their biggest game of the season.

Tuchel took to the media on Monday on Chelsea's recovery day which will see the players be given Tuesday off to mentally relax before heading back to Cobham on Wednesday to begin their preparations for the weekend.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It's mental relaxation now because it was a tight schedule for us being in the race for top four from the first moment we arrived, and making it to the FA Cup and Champions League final meant a huge task to fulfill," said Tuchel on Monday to the media as quoted by football.london. "That's why it was a constant up and down, constant pressure, focusing on different competitions, that was not easy.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"So we are absolutely happy and it's an outstanding achievement we made it. Now is the moment for a mental break for the players. I will use it personally to think about how we will approach the game on Saturday. What are the headlines? The key points? How do we approach it mentally, emotionally, tactically?

"This is my day tomorrow to be prepared on Wednesday when the players come back. The players need a bit of distraction and mental rest to breathe. And then I want them to be here on Wednesday full of joy because this is maybe their most exciting week in their life as professional players.

"We are allowed to prepare for a final in the Champions League and it's a dream come true. This is the atmosphere we want to build but I don't know what the headlines and points to focus on will be yet. This will be decided tomorrow."

