How Thomas Tuchel 'Leads By Example' to Manage Chelsea Squad In 'Best Manner'

Thomas Tuchel has outlined his ways to ensure he manages all of the Chelsea squad in the best way to maximise their performances.

The German has barely, if at all, put a foot wrong since his arrival at Chelsea. He's acted in the right way, said all the right things, and delivered with the performances that his side have put out on the pitch which have seen results produced.

A Champions League and Super Cup winner in his first even months in charge, Tuchel is making himself known in England and across the globe, if he wasn't already, but how does he do it?

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

After a comfortable start to the 2021/22 Premier League season with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, Tuchel's side head to the Emirates looking for back-to-back wins to begin their league campaign.

But the Chelsea boss has revealed how he man-manages his squad to get the best out of them and why his style on 'living in the moment' works.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I try to live in the moment," he told Sky sports. Not because of a big approach for life in general but because I know how precious it is in a football club to take care of what you have.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"If you are the manager you have to lead by example. You have to come in a good mood, you have to bring out your best, you have to go out of bed early to be ready to prepare the team in the best manner.

"Some players need a hug, some of them need a serious talk, some of them needs criticism. Some need a video session, whatever. You have to take care of this."



More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube