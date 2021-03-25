How three Chelsea players could be affected by positive COVID-19 case in Germany squad - Havertz, Werner and Rudiger in camp

How three Chelsea players could be affected by positive COVID-19 case in Germany squad - Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger in camp

Chelsea trio Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger are in the Germany camp which has just had a positive Covid-19 test.

Germany are set to play against Iceland on Thursday evening in a World Cup qualifier but BILD have reported that Borussia Moenchengladbach star Jonas Hofmann has tested positive.

They have been told to stay in their rooms whilst discussions remain ongoing, with the mood in the camp believed to be 'alarmed'.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rapid Covid-19 tests on the players are 'very likely' after the DFB released a statement on Thursday.

"The PCR testing of players and staff in the national team's quarters on Wednesday gave a positive test result on Thursday morning. In close cooperation with the Düsseldorf health department, the national player who tested positive and is currently symptom-free was immediately isolated. The establishment of contacts and further coordination with the health department are currently in progress.

"Since the national team met on Monday, two PCR and one rapid antigen tests have taken place in the team hotel."

It remains unclear whether the game will go ahead but this will have confirmed head coach Thomas Tuchel's fears over allowing Chelsea players to head to their respective international camps.

“I am absolutely worried because my target is to play the Premier League and if I have players in quarantine I cannot build the group that we want.

“This is the risk and I am absolutely worried about this situation. But I am also sure that the club knows how to handle it.

“If it maybe is the consequence that the players cannot go then this is the consequence. This situation is extraordinary. We have to adapt and we will do this as a club and we will take these decisions when the decisions are taken.

“We are very concerned about the situation."

