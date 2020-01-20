Absolute Chelsea
How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side take on the Gunners who are currently in 10th place in the league. Meanwhile Chelsea are faring much better, with ten points more the Blues currently occupy the last Champions League spot.

Here's all the details you need to tune into Chelsea versus Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday 21st January:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time. 

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

----------

How to Watch

For all UK customers, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate, and is available via the app. 

US customers can tune into the London derby on Tuesday live on NBCSN.

----------

Team News

Chelsea could welcome back Reece James, after he was forced off in the defeat to Newcastle - Frank Lampard has confirmed the 20-year-old is in contention to play, and a late call will be made on the youngster.

Marcos Alonso returns from injury, and will come back into the matchday squad. 

Christian Pulisic [Abductor] and Ruben Loftus-Cheek [Achilles] both remain out through injury.

For Arsenal, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is suspended, whilst Calum Chambers and Reiss Nelson will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Click here for the full list of officials for Chelsea vs Arsenal.

----------

Who will come out on top in the London derby - Chelsea or Arsenal? Find out with the latest coverage here on SI.com.

----------

