How Todd Boehly Reacted During Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League Draw Against Wolves

Soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly got another taste of the action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as the Blues drew 2-2 with Wolves.

The American businessman witnessed Chelsea dominate possession for the majority of the game, taking a 2-0 lead inside an hour, but then conceding two late goals to their opposition in a comeback that nobody saw coming.

imago1011821591h

The American businessman was caught on camera reacting to one of Romelu Lukaku's two goals and he clearly enjoyed what he saw.

Lukaku got both of his side's goals on the day - one from the penalty spot and one from outside the 18-yard-box - which marked his first Premier League goal in 2022.

Boehly was able to witness everything the Premier League has to offer on Saturday afternoon, including lengthy VAR reviews, a comeback nobody expected and a penalty.

Speaking at his side's post-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel was asked as to whether he is happy about the recent takeover clarity emerging, following the recent uncertainty.

"I don't think ownership is a reason for lack of focus. We showed when the situation began that we can still focus.

"I would not consider this as advantage for Leeds. It does not change much for us as the sanctions are not lifted.

"It's not worth thinking about, we have our own stuff to solve and make better."

