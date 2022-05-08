Skip to main content

How Todd Boehly Reacted to Chelsea Conceding in Stoppage Time Vs Wolves

Prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was in attendance for the west London side's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon and it is clear he did not like some of what he saw.

The American businessman's consortium have signed an agreement to buy the club, meaning that as soon as it is approved by the government and the Premier League, they can call themselves owners.

Ahead of his seemingly imminent takeover, Boehly made sure to be in attendance at his future side's Premier League home match on Saturday.



The Blues started the fixture well, dominating possession throughout the first half despite creating a limited number of chances.

Not long into the second half, Romelu Lukaku bagged two goals inside two minutes, giving the home team a two goal advantage.

However, following a 79th minute stunner from Francisco Trincao and a 97th minute last gasp header from Conor Coady, Wolves managed to deny Chelsea from taking home all three points on the day.

The draw means that London rivals Arsenal now have the opportunity to close the gap on the Blues in third place to just one point should they beat Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

Watching on from the stands, Todd Boehly was pictured with his head in his hands after Coady's last minute equaliser, clearly disappointed with what he had seen following such dominance from the home side.

The American will undoubtedly be keen to watch more Blues games in the future to try and erase the disappointing draw from his memory.

