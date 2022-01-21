'It's the Same Squad' - Tuchel Confirms No Changes as Chelsea Prepare to Face Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that there are no changes in his side from their midweek 1-1 draw with Brighton on Tuesday evening.

The Blues are currently preparing to face Antonio Conte's Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, having faced them twice already in January.

The first two fixtures between the two sides ended in Chelsea wins as Tuchel's boys progressed through to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday's fixture, Tuchel confirmed the team news, providing a positive update on the likes of Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah.

“We have a timeframe but we will not make it public (Reece James return) otherwise we will just get asked about the timeframe.

"He is back on the pitch which is good news but in individual training so far away from being part of the squad on Sunday’s game.

"Trevoh Chalobah is back in team training but also way too early to play the game on Sunday. Nobody is coming back, it’s the same squad.”

When asked about what he expects from Conte's Spurs side, Tuchel remained calm as ever, insisting he is aware of the danger they possess.

“It’s a big game. Of course we can do our mathematics but it is strange to look at the fixture and seeing teams competing for the same area of the table but having four games less.

"This can lead you to a wrong impression that you are comfortably ahead, which you are not. The best chances to win direct competitions against direct opponents. It’s a London derby, a big rivalry. We know this."

