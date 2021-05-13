Hudson-Odoi and Giroud Will Get Chance in 'Super Tough' Chelsea Side, Admits Tuchel

Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Duo Over Lack of Game Time

Thomas Tuchel has honestly admitted it isn't hard for Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi to find their best for despite their lack of minutes on the pitch.

The duo were brought on from the bench in the second half against Arsenal on Wednesday night as Chelsea chased a 1-0 deficit, but neither could provide the impact required for the Blues to turn the game around.

Giroud is set to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, while Hudson-Odoi has been told by Tuchel how he can reach his potential at Chelsea as he looks to be part of the future plans in west London.

Despite their lack of playing time and restricted minutes in the side, Tuchel has told the pair they have to expect the 'biggest challenge' when they play for a club like Chelsea.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It is not hard (for them to show their best form)," insisted Tuchel. 

"They are professionals for Chelsea, it is the opposite of hard. They have the best situation that you can have as footballers. As a striker sometimes two minutes can change a whole life and career. It is not hard at all.

"They deserve to come on, deserve to play. Had a chance to play it was super tough, but this is how it is. You sign up for the biggest challenge, you sign up for one of the toughest competitions within a team and we cannot let everybody start so once I have the feeling they can help us from the bench it is like this.

"When I have the feeling they can help us from the start I will play them from the start. It is nothing you cannot handle. They work hard for this and everything is ok. I am sad because I thought maybe they could have the magic touch today to help us to win at least a point, but it is not their fault."

