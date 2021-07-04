Hudson-Odoi Shows Off Preparations Ahead of Chelsea Pre-Season Training

Callum Hudson-Odoi's pre-season preparations are already underway after the Chelsea star took to social media to show off his work in the gym.

He will return to Cobham next week when the majority of the squad will come back for pre-season training ahead of the new season.

All players who haven't been on international duty will return on Monday it is expected, with the rest of the team playing at the European Championships and Copa America being given more time off.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, will be keen to impress Thomas Tuchel upon his return to Cobham and his work has already begun to get in shape for the 2021/22 season.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hudson-Odoi showed off his weights set as he went into 'work mode'.

Hudson-Odoi wasn't heavily used by Tuchel as his tenure left its early weeks. At the beginning, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack.

But a new season calls for a new start, a clean slate.

Chelsea will play pre-season matches in Ireland, then in London against city counterparts Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the Mind series before their season begins on August 11 against Villarreal in Belfast for the UEFA Super Cup.

Chelsea's Premier League campaign begins on Saturday 14 August against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, kicking off Tuchel's first full season in charge.

