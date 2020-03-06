Frank Lampard confirms Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered setback after re-injuring hamstring

Callum Hudson-Odoi has handed Frank Lampard another injury blow after the teenager re-injured his hamstring in training.

The 19-year-old missed the early part of the Premier League season through a long-term Achilles injury, and has spent the last couple of weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem.

After rejoining training with the Blues on Thursday, Hudson-Odoi suffered a setback after he re-injured his hamstring, which will keep him in the medical room.

Frank Lampard confirmed the bad news ahead of the Premier League meeting with Everton, and admitted it's tough after he wasn't rushed back.

"He had a re-injury on Thursday," Lampard said on Hudson-Odoi's hamstring problem. "We are having a scan on him this afternoon, so he will be longer than expected.



"It’s tough. He wasn’t rushed back. All the signs and the talk were that he was fit to train. We do that with every player.

"He re-injured on his first training session with us, So frustrating for him definitely, young boy so keen to play as you'd expect and frustrating because it is another injury for us. It hasn’t been spoken about that much.

"We have probably had the worst injury list of the top group of the table, with lots of important players injured - Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek etc started the season that way. It’s happened again in the middle of the season so we are working against that to try to get the best results."

