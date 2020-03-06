Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard confirms Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered setback after re-injuring hamstring

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi has handed Frank Lampard another injury blow after the teenager re-injured his hamstring in training. 

The 19-year-old missed the early part of the Premier League season through a long-term Achilles injury, and has spent the last couple of weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem. 

After rejoining training with the Blues on Thursday, Hudson-Odoi suffered a setback after he re-injured his hamstring, which will keep him in the medical room. 

Frank Lampard confirmed the bad news ahead of the Premier League meeting with Everton, and admitted it's tough after he wasn't rushed back.  

"He had a re-injury on Thursday," Lampard said on Hudson-Odoi's hamstring problem. "We are having a scan on him this afternoon, so he will be longer than expected.

"It’s tough. He wasn’t rushed back. All the signs and the talk were that he was fit to train. We do that with every player.

"He re-injured on his first training session with us, So frustrating for him definitely, young boy so keen to play as you'd expect and frustrating because it is another injury for us. It hasn’t been spoken about that much.

"We have probably had the worst injury list of the top group of the table, with lots of important players injured - Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek etc started the season that way. It’s happened again in the middle of the season so we are working against that to try to get the best results."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek take 'big step forward' in returning from injury

Frank Lampard revealed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic took part in an in-house game to boost their fitness ahead of returning from injury.

Matt Debono

Every word Frank Lampard said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton

Frank Lampard spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Everton on Sunday.

Matt Debono

Marcos Alonso nominated for February's Premier League POTM award

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been included in the nominees for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

Matt Debono

'I'm almost fit' - Tammy Abraham delivers Chelsea and England injury update

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has confirmed he is nearing a return to action after admitting he is hopeful of being fit for England's friendlies at the end of March.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud looking to extend Chelsea deal after becoming 'happy again'

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted he is open to the possibility of signing a new deal with the club.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic 'super close' to Chelsea return after two months out

Frank Lampard has been given a major injury boost after Christian Pulisic has confirmed he is nearing a return to the Chelsea side.

Matt Debono

Chelsea star Billy Gilmour has modelled his game around role model Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has revealed how Cesc Fabregas has modelled his game following his breakthrough into the Blues' first-team.

Matt Debono

Reaction: Chelsea supporters pleased to have avoided Manchester United in FA Cup draw

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media after the Blues were drawn against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed away tie against Leicester City in FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea have been drawn against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Live updates: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Follow here for live updates as Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy