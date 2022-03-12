Hyundai Suspends Marketing & Communication Activities With Chelsea Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Hyundai have suspended their marketing and communication activities with Chelsea, the club sponsor has confirmed.

They have temporarily suspended their agreement of being the Club's 'official global automotive partner' which sees them have their sponsor on the sleeves of the shirt.

It has now been noted that once possible, Hyundai will be looking for Chelsea to remove their logo from the shirt sleeves.



The motor company have been with the Blues since 2018, and the deal is believed to be worth £10 million per season.

What have Hyundai said?

In a statement, they said: “Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years and the company supports the sport to be a force for good.

“Through our partnership with Chelsea FC, we are proud supporters of the players, the fans and grassroots football.

“However, in the current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our marketing and communication activities with the Club until further notice.”

What about the other sponsors?

Nike and Trivago have committed to the Club, while Three and Zapp have suspended their agreements.

Trivago said: "As a global travel brand, we believe in connecting and bringing people together. These are values shared by Chelsea Football Club, an institution that is now 117 years old with a tradition so vitally important to its fans and communities, both locally and globally, and that is why we decided to partner with the Club last year.

"The uncertainty over the current ownership situation of Chelsea FC has been challenging. Moving forward, it is important to us to continue supporting the club, the fans and community along with the essential work that the Chelsea Foundation does to help those in need. We are looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process. We will provide any update to our business relationship if and when appropriate.

"As a company of global citizens, we cannot condone the unprovoked and catastrophic invasion of Ukraine. We believe in a free world, freedom of speech and peace. We continue our efforts together with our teams to support the humanitarian efforts and to ease the suffering of the affected population. We stand with Ukraine."

Zapp, like Hyundai, have suspended their marketing activities with the club, with the partnership remaining under review. Three have also asked for their logos to be removed until further notice.

