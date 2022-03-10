Hyundai to Consider Chelsea Partnership Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Hyundai are the latest sponsor to consider their partnership with Chelsea following news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom government.

The Russian listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

As per Sami Mokbel, Hyundai are the latest sponsor to consider their partnership with Chelsea.

A statement read: "Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years and the company supports the sport to be a force for good. We are currently assessing the situation with Chelsea."

This comes after news that shirt sponsor Three were in discussions with Chelsea following Abramovich's sanctioning.

They said that they are: “reviewing the situation and are in discussions with Chelsea FC.”

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' interested in the Club, it is unclear as to who will still hold interest after the sanctioning.



Chelsea will be hoping to mend the relationship between their sponors as they cannot afford to miss out on the finances that benefits the club.

