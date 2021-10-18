    • October 18, 2021
    'I Always Have My Say on Everything' - Zsolt Low Reveals His Role Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

    Author:

    Chelsea's assistant coach Zsolt Low has discussed his role under Thomas Tuchel in a successful spell at the club so far.

    The assistant was part of Tuchel's backroom that led Chelsea to a Champions League trophy in their first season with the Blues, arriving at the club in January.

    Speaking to Digi Sport via Sport Witness, Low has given an insight into what his role involves.

    sipa_32329066

    “A lot of people are asking me what exactly my role in the team is. We do everything together from training, planning to creating the framework, tracking the opposition, analysing our matches,” he explained.

    “We get together in a small group, and we live and work together all the time when we’re at the training ground.

    “We also discuss what we saw during the matches together, we share our experiences together at half-time, we may try to change things. The manager always has the last word, but we always discuss the processes together, so I can always have my say on everything. But it’s always the head coach – Thomas Tuchel – who makes the final decision.”

    sipa_35221743

    He has been trusted as Tuchel's right-hand man after playing under the German at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

    Low became Tuchel's assistant at Paris Saint-Germain and followed his boss to Chelsea, where the good times continued with a European trophy.

    The pair will be hoping to add to their success with more silverware as the Blues lookto compete at the top end of the Premier League this season.

