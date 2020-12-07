'I am a Chelsea player right now' - Billy Gilmour on prospect of heading out on loan in January

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour remains unsure if he will head out on loan in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has just recovered from a knee injury and is returning to first-team action which will see him start against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Gilmour has a battle on his hands to get into the Chelsea side with the array of quality and competition available to Frank Lampard in the midfield area.

Ahead of the European Championships next summer, Gilmour has been linked with a move away - Napoli are reportedly interested - to collect regular minutes.

But on a potential loan move, Gilmour is focusing on the present and will remain patient until his short-term future is cleared up and decided.

“I am a Chelsea player right now. I don’t know what the future holds, but I am proud to be here and playing games and will have to wait to see what happens.”

Lampard also remained coy and said no decision will be looked at or made until the January window opens.

"I don't want to have that thought or conversation until the window opens and it's not open now," said Lampard.

"I value him a lot in this squad. We have options in midfield, but that can quickly change as we've seen with the winger situation at the club. I will make that decision going forward."

